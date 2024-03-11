King, Bahrain Monarch Stress Need To Prevent Escalations At Al Aqsa

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 11 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II and Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, in a phone call on Monday, discussed the dangerous developments in Gaza.According to a royal court statement, the importance of reaching an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza was stressed, as well as stepping up efforts to prevent any escalations in Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif.His Majesty and King Hamad also exchanged wishes on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.