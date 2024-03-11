Adani Green Energy Operationalizes 1,000 MW Of The 30,000 MW Khavda Renewable Energy Park

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), India's largest and one of the world's leading renewable energy (RE) companies, has operationalized cumulative capacity of 1,000 MW solar energy at the world's largest RE park at Khavda, Gujarat. With this, AGEL has achieved operational capacity of 9,478 MW and continues its journey to the stated goal of 45,000 MW by 2030.

AGEL delivered 1,000 MW in less than 12 months of commencing work at Khavda. This involved installing approximately 2.4 million solar modules. The accelerated progress underscores AGEL's commitment to India's goal of achieving 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

The world's largest RE plant of 30 GW spans a staggering 538 sq km of barren land, five times the size of Paris. The project is expected to be completed in the next five years and will create over 15,200 green jobs

Leveraging the proven project execution capabilities of Adani Infra, technological expertise of Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), operational excellence of AIMSL, and robust supply chain, AGEL is set to replicate its success in building and operating India's first and the world's largest wind-solar hybrid cluster at Jaisalmer.

AGEL has committed to deploy waterless cleaning robots for the entire solar capacity to address dust accumulation on panels to increase the energy output and help conserve water in the arid Kutch region. This will enable AGEL's water neutrality goals aligned to United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6 .

About Adani Green Energy Limited

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) is India's largest and one of the leading renewable energy companies in the world, enabling the clean energy transition. AGEL develops, owns, and operates utility scale grid-connected solar, wind and hybrid renewable power plants. With a locked-in growth trajectory up to 20.8 Gigawatt (GW), AGEL currently has an operating renewable portfolio of over 9 GW, the largest in India, spread across 12 states.

Adani Portfolio companies enabling the development of the Khavda RE plant

Adani Infra India

AIIL is at the forefront of enabling transformative mega-scale infrastructure development through innovative solutions, data-driven insights, and engineering excellence. The company offers Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services for infrastructure projects across varied sectors. AIIL is committed to build smarter, resilient, and sustainable solutions for infrastructure development.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), a part of the globally diversified Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to an Integrated Transport Utility providing an end-to-end solution from its port gate to customer gate. It is the largest port developer and operator in India with 7 strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast. Our vision is to be the largest ports and logistics platform in the world in the next decade. With a vision to turn carbon neutral by 2025, APSEZ was the first Indian port and third in the world to sign up for the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) committing to emission reduction targets to control global warming at 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Adani Energy Solutions

AESL, part of the Adani portfolio, is a multidimensional organization with presence in various facets of the energy domain, namely power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions. AESL is a catalyst for transforming the energy landscape in the most reliable, affordable, and sustainable way.

Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements Limited is one of India's leading cement companies and a member of the diversified Adani Group – the largest and fastest growing portfolio of diversified sustainable businesses. Ambuja has been recognized as India's Most Trusted Cement Brand by TRA Research in its Brand Trust Report, 2023. Ambuja has provided hassle-free, home-building solutions with its unique sustainable development projects and environment-friendly practices since it started operations. To further add value to customers, the company has launched innovative products like Ambuja Plus, Ambuja Cool Walls, Ambuja Compocem and Ambuja Kawach under the umbrella of Ambuja Certified Technology. These products not only fulfil important customer needs but also help in significantly reducing their carbon footprints.

Anil New Industries

Adani New Industries Ltd. (ANIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), is at the forefront of enabling the energy transition initiatives of the group, across sustainable fuels and green molecules. It is dedicated to bolstering India's energy security and decarbonization goals globally. The company is adapting and nurturing future technologies in pursuit of providing affordable and sustainable energy for all.

Adani Infrastructure Management Services

Adani Infrastructure Management Services Ltd. (AIMSL) is an end-to-end solutions provider of Operations & Maintenance (O&M) for the energy sector across renewable power plants (Solar & Wind), transmission system & thermal Power Plants. The company operates and maintains one of the largest fleets in the Indian power sector. As a strategic business partner, AIMSL combines the expertise of best-in-class O&M talent, state-of-the-art technologies, and digitalization to deliver operational excellence and reduced O&M costs.

Jash Energy

Jash Energy is a leading manufacturer of solar trackers, a device installed in a solar panel which moves in direction of the sun to capture maximum solar energy for electricity generation. Strategically located at Mundra, the largest private port in India, Jash Energy has easy access to Western, Middle East, and African markets.

