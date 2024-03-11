Gaza Death Toll From Ongoing Israeli Aggression Surpasses 31,112.

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN/

The Palestinian death toll from Israel's deadly offensive against the Gaza Strip since October 7th, 2023, has now soared to 31,112, medical sources confirmed on Wednesday.

They said that at least 72,760 other people have also been injured in the onslaught.

“At least 67 people were killed and 106 others injured in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours,” they added.

“Many victims are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can't reach them,” the sources noted.

They said that 72% of the victims are women and children, while the number of those who died due to malnutrition and starvation has risen to 25.