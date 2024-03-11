Senate President Condemns Israeli Aggression On Gaza As 'Worst In Modern History'

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Senate President Faisal Fayez said, addressing politicians and professors from Cambridge University, that the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian people is the worst aggression witnessed in the modern history of humanity, exposing the falsehood of the claims made by supporters of the rights of people to freedom, justice, independence and stable life.



Fayez's remarks, made at the invitation of the Centre for Geopolitics, focused on regional and international conflicts, the Arab-Israeli conflict, and the latest developments in the Middle East, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Sunday.



Fayez pointed out that some conflicts have lasted for decades without resolution,

as evidenced by the nearly eight-decade Israeli occupation, and the ongoing suffering of the Palestinian people, including injustice, killings, and daily arrests.



The Senate president also stressed that the continuation of the Israeli occupation has exacerbated global conflicts, leading to increased tension and instability at both regional and international levels.

He also called on the international community to take practical steps to halt the war on the Gaza Strip and to open crossings to deliver relief aid to the besieged citizens.

Fayez also said that the aggression has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths, predominantly women and children, injuries, forced displacement of Palestinians, and the destruction of homes and infrastructure, describing the situation as a systematic, barbaric and racist aggression that has led to the starvation of Palestinians.

Fayez also said that Israeli actions have violated all laws, ethical standards and humanitarian values, emphasising that ending the Israeli occupation is the only path to ensuring the security of both Israelis and Palestinians, as well as regional and international security.

Fayez also criticised international institutions involved in conflict resolution, including the UN, for their failure to achieve international peace despite international charters and the rights of people to freedom, independence, and a safe life. He also said that Israel is a state that refuses to recognise the rights of the Palestinian people, rejects all peace initiatives, and practices a policy of daily systematic killing, destruction and arrests.