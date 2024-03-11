(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Oscars are over for another year.

No one got slapped.

John Cena appeared naked handing out an award, except for the envelope strategically placed in front of him (pictured below).

Ryan Gosling showed why he was the best choice for Ken in the massively attended Barbie movie, the movie getting snubbed by the way, and winning only the best original song category.

Heading into the night, historical drama“Oppenheimer” led with 13 nominations, with“Poor Things” and the Martin Scorsese drama“Killers of the Flower Moon” following with 11 and 10 nominations, respectively.“Killers of the Flower Moon” did not win an award which surprised many of us. The worst understood acceptance speech was made by the winners of the“Godzilla Minus One” movie group.

There should have been English sub titles.

Highlights:

The best picture of the year honor was awarded to“Oppenheimer” a winner of seven awards, and“Poor Things,” which walked away from the 96th Academy Awards with four of the golden Oscars.

Best picture ->“Oppenheimer”

Best actor in a leading role -> Cillian Murphy -“Oppenheimer”

Best actress in a leading role -> Emma Stone - “Poor Things”

Best actor in a supporting role -> Robert Downey Jr. -“Oppenheimer”



Best actress in a supporting role -> Da'Vine Joy Randolph

-“The Holdovers”

Best director -> Christopher Nolan -“Oppenheimer”

Best cinematography -> “Oppenheimer”



Best international feature film -> “The Zone of Interest”

- United Kingdom

Best adapted screenplay -> “American Fiction”

Best original screenplay ->“Anatomy of a Fall”

Best live action short film ->“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Best animated short film -> “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Best animated feature film -> “The Boy and the Heron”

Best documentary short -> “The Last Repair Shop”

Best documentary feature film ->“20 Days in Mariupol” (Ukraine War Film)

Best original song ->“What Was I Made For?” from“Barbie”

Best original score -> "Oppenheimer"

Best makeup and hairstyling -> “Poor Things”

Best costume design -> “Poor Things”

Best editing -> “Oppenheimer”

Best sound -> “The Zone of Interest”

Best production design -> “Poor Things”

Best visual effects ->“Godzilla Minus One”



