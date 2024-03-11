

EQS-Media / 11.03.2024 / 11:15 CET/CEST

Crearene AG and Alzchem Group AG: Successful addition of creatine to dialysis patient treatments As part of their cooperation, Alzchem Group AG and Crearene AG announced in October 2023 that a clinical study on the use of creatine in dialysis treatments had been launched. The aim is to demonstrate the technical feasibility, patient safety and dose finding of creatine-based dialysis treatment solutions. Using specially purified creatine from the Alzchem Group, a University Medical Center Groningen team, led by Prof. Dr. Stephan J.L. Bakker, recently successfully completed the treatment of patients in a double-blind[1] study setting with four different patient groups and a 3:1 randomization. Today, Crearene, Alzchem and the University Medical Center of Groningen announce the main results: The first objective of the study, to demonstrate the technical feasibility of simultaneous creatine administration during hemodialysis treatment, was achieved. It was also confirmed that creatine administration is well tolerated by patients with end-stage chronic kidney disease. The study also provided information on the dose-response curve. The efficacy endpoints investigated additionally were very promising, although the final analysis has not yet been completed. Full results are expected in summer 2024. Based on the promising initial results, Alzchem Group AG and Crearene AG have extended their collaboration to develop creatine-based treatment solutions for medical applications until the end of 2025. Based on the combination of Crearene's patented know-how, the result of many years of research in the field of creatine, and Alzchem's production expertise, the partners hope to provide improved treatment options for the more than three million dialysis patients worldwide.

About Dialysis Treatment Dialysis is a blood purification method used as a long-term therapy for kidney failure. Scientific research and studies show that dialysis patients, who already suffer from a structural creatine deficiency due to their renal insufficiency, continue to lose creatine as a result of ongoing dialysis treatment. Creatine is a natural, endogenous substance and plays a central role as an energy transporter and buffer in every human cell. Creatine also plays an important role for chronically ill people. Weblinks: crearene and alzchem and umcg Information on the research cooperation:

About Alzchem Alzchem is a globally active specialty chemicals company that is one of the market leaders in most of its fields of activity. Alzchem benefits from the three very different global developments climate change, population growth and longer life expectancy in a unique way. Alzchem products can offer attractive solutions for achieving the resulting social goals in a multitude of different applications. The company sees interesting growth prospects for itself in the areas of human and animal nutrition and agriculture in particular. As a result of population growth, it is necessary to achieve efficient food production. Pharmaceutical raw materials and creatine products can contribute to a healthy old age as life expectancy increases. Alzchem is facing up to the goal of sustainability arising from climate change in the field of renewable energies and across the entire company. The fields of fine chemicals and metallurgy offer just as great a perspective.

Alzchem Group AG's broad product range includes dietary supplements, precursors for PCR tests and pharmaceutical raw materials. These offerings are the company's response to global trends and developments. Alzchem is ideally positioned in this respect and considers itself well prepared for an environmental future and global developments. The company employs around 1,690 people at four production sites in Germany and a plant in Sweden, as well as three sales companies in the USA, China and England. Alzchem generated Group sales of EUR 540.6 million and EBITDA of EUR 81.4 million in 2023.

[1] Double-blind means that neither the patient nor the treating physician know who is receiving which therapy.

