3/11/2024 2:18:47 PM

Corporate News

Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, abbreviation: RTV) now also listed in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange

Munich, March 11, 2024

Your Family Entertainment AG, one of the leading German companies in the production and distribution of children's and family programs, is now also listed in the m:access segment ( of the Munich Stock Exchange.

In the opinion of the Management Board, this SME-oriented segment offers a suitable framework for the further development of the share and for broadening the shareholder base. Dr. Stefan Piëch, CEO of Your Family Entertainment AG: "The additional inclusion in m:access enables us to increase our reach among institutional and private investors and to demonstrate our commitment to transparency and quality. We are very pleased that the inclusion in m:access will take place before our capital increase planned for the first half of 2024 and that we can thus also put this on a broader basis in terms of marketing."

The shares of Your Family Entertainment AG will be included in trading on m:access from March 11, 2024 and will continue to be traded on the existing stock exchanges in Frankfurt, Berlin, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart and XETRA.




About Your Family Entertainment AG
The Munich-based German company Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, abbreviation: RTV) (YFE) stands as a leading producer and distributor of high-quality children's and family programming. YFE owns and operates one of Europe's largest channel-independent libraries. Each content piece is meticulously curated to be educational, entertaining, and devoid of violence. Further expanding its offerings, YFE powers the globally recognized pay TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV", the free-to-air "RiC TV", and a myriad of mobile and digital channels. In December 2021, YFE celebrated a strategic alliance by welcoming Kartoon Studios (NYSE: TOON) as its significant shareholder, forging a robust path to a global "Content with a Purpose" collaboration.


Contact:
Your Family Entertainment AG
Michael Huber
Tuerkenstrasse 87
80799 Munich
Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-0
E-Mail: ...

