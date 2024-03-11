EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Miscellaneous

Advanced Blockchain AG: Value of Krest tokens has increased by almost 250% in the past 30 days – Krest tokens held by Advanced Blockchain now worth over $5 million

Advanced Blockchain AG: Value of Krest tokens has increased by almost 250% in the past 30 days – Krest tokens held by Advanced Blockchain now worth over $5 million

peaq joins the Fetch Foundation, an AI and Web3-focused non-profit with a $100 million allocation co-governed by Fetch and Bosch representatives. Earlier this year, Deutsche Telekom, one of Europe's largest telecom companies, joined the Foundation as its first corporate partner. March 11, 2023 – Advanced Blockchain AG ("AB", Scale Frankfurt, primary market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading incubator, architect and investor for the blockchain industry, is pleased to announce that the value of Krest tokens held by a subsidiary of Advanced Blockchain now trades well above $5 million. This is a significant increase compared to the value announced in December 2023 of over $1 million. The price of the Krest token is currently close to 1.30 USD per token which corresponds to an increase of almost 250% in the past 30 days. Krest

is

peaq's

sister network and the world's first and only simulation network for DePIN and the Economy of Things. Advanced Blockchain remains one of the largest shareholders in EoT Labs GmbH as well as a token holder of the soon to be launched peaq token.

The surge in the price of the Krest token comes after peaq joined the Fetch foundation to leverage AI and bolster the Foundation's push for AI-driven decentralized automation. Krest token price has been steadily rising since its launch in August this year, underscoring the project's traction. Peter Busch, Global Product Owner for Distributed Ledger Technologies at Robert Bosch GmbH and Chair of the Fetch Foundation comments: "We are happy to welcome peaq to the Fetch Foundation. As an important Web3 protocol aimed at real-world applications and DePINs, peaq has already proven its capacity as an important building block for the Economy of Things Ecosystem, and we are looking forward to advancing AI-powered decentralized Autonomy with peaq and Fetch." As the home for decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs), peaq will contribute its layer-1 blockchain primed for real-world applications for collaborations within the Foundation. It will work as the backbone for boosting AI-driven automation in the Economy of Things - a new economic paradigm where connected devices will create value autonomously, leveraging Fetch's AI Agents.

About Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry.

