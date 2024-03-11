PM Modi Launches 'Mahatari Vandan' Scheme Offering Rs 1,000 Monthly To 70 Lakh Women

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chhatisgarh, Mar 11 (KNN) Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the 'Mahatari Vandan' scheme in Chhattisgarh, demonstrating his government's commitment to women's welfare.

The scheme aims to empower women financially, with a pledge to make three crore women in the country 'lakhpati didi'.

Addressing the virtual inauguration ceremony, PM Modi emphasised the importance of empowering 'nari shakti'.

The scheme promises Rs 1,000 per month to over 70 lakh women, with the first installment of Rs 655 crore already deposited into beneficiaries' bank accounts.

PM Modi reiterated the government's focus on women's welfare, highlighting various initiatives such as providing pucca houses in women's names, subsidised cooking gas cylinders through the Ujjwala scheme, and significant participation of women in Jan Dhan accounts and Mudra loans.

Highlighting the impact of government initiatives, PM Modi mentioned uplifting over 10 crore women through self-help groups in the last decade.

He announced a new target of making three crore women 'lakhpati didi', showcasing the government's commitment to economic empowerment.

PM Modi unveiled the 'Namo Drone Didi Yojna', aiming to provide drones and training to women self-help groups for agricultural purposes.

This initiative aligns with the government's focus on leveraging technology for rural development and women's empowerment.

PM Modi lauded the Chhattisgarh government's swift action in implementing developmental projects.

Guarantees such as constructing pucca houses and ensuring fair prices for agricultural produce demonstrate the government's dedication to improving citizens' lives.

The launch of the 'Mahtari Vandan' scheme underscores the government's unwavering commitment to women's empowerment and overall socio-economic development.

With innovative initiatives and concrete guarantees, Prime Minister Modi aims to create a more prosperous and equitable society, where every woman can thrive as a 'lakhpati didi'.

(KNN Bureau)