Revamped Tech Upgradation Scheme RPTUAS For Pharma Sector Launched

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 11 (KNN) The Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, has announced the launch of the Revamped Pharmaceuticals Technology Upgradation Assistance (RPTUAS) Scheme to enhance the technological capabilities of the pharmaceutical industry, aligning it with global standards.

The revised guidelines aim to support the pharmaceutical industry's transition to the Revised Schedule-M & WHO-GMP standards, ultimately improving the quality and safety of pharmaceutical products manufactured in India.

The RPTUAS Scheme introduces various enhancements to facilitate technology and quality upgradation in the pharmaceutical sector.

It broadens the eligibility criteria beyond Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to include any pharmaceutical manufacturing unit with a turnover of less than 500 crores.

Additionally, the scheme offers flexible financing options, emphasising subsidies on a reimbursement basis to encourage wider participation.

In alignment with revised Schedule-M and WHO-GMP standards, the scheme supports a broader range of technological upgrades, including improvements in HVAC systems, water and steam utilities, testing laboratories, stability chambers, clean room facilities, effluent treatment, and waste management.

Furthermore, the scheme implements a dynamic incentive structure based on the turnover of pharmaceutical units over the last three years.

One notable aspect of the revamped scheme is its integration with state government schemes, allowing participating units to benefit from additional top-up assistance. This collaborative approach aims to maximise support for the pharmaceutical industry in their technology upgradation efforts.

To ensure transparency and accountability, the scheme introduces a robust verification mechanism through a Project Management Agency. This mechanism will oversee the efficient allocation of resources and monitor the progress of participating units.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals expresses confidence that the reform in the RPTUAS Scheme will contribute significantly to the growth of the pharmaceutical industry and its compliance with global manufacturing standards.

(KNN Bureau)