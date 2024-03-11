Highlighting Exemplary Contributions: Impact Guru Healthcare Excellence Awards Recognizes Corporate And NGO Achievements

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Impact Guru , India's leading medical crowdfunding platform, proudly unveils the distinguished winners of the inaugural Impact Guru Healthcare Excellence Awards. This esteemed recognition celebrates the exceptional achievements of corporates and NGOs who have demonstrated unwavering dedication and innovative approaches within their respective realms.
A select panel of esteemed judges, comprising experts from diverse backgrounds, meticulously evaluated the nominees to identify the deserving recipients. The jury included Alpana Sharma, Founder and Director - Patient Advocacy, CureSMA Foundation of India; Anil Raina, General Manager, Sanofi India; Joy Chakraborty, COO, Hinduja Hospitals, Mumbai; Ajay Mahipal, Director, HealthQuad; Piyush Jain, Co-founder and CEO, Impact Guru and Sundeep Talwar, CEO, Impact Guru Foundation.
Expressing the significance of this occasion, Piyush Jain, Co-founder and CEO of Impact Guru , stated, "At Impact Guru, we recognize the profound impact achieved through collaborative efforts. The Impact Guru Healthcare Excellence Awards serve as a testament to the exceptional endeavors of corporates and NGOs, underscoring our commitment to celebrating those who drive tangible change in their communities. Heartiest congratulations to all the winners, and we eagerly anticipate witnessing their continued impact in the days ahead."
Khushboo Jain, Co-founder and COO of Impact Guru , added, "Each awardee, be it from the corporate or NGO sector, has played a pivotal role in fostering positive transformation. We take immense pride in commending their contributions through the Impact Guru Healthcare Excellence Awards. Congratulations to all the winners, whose excellence shines brightly in their respective fields."
In upholding the highest standards of fairness and impartiality, the jury members ensured they did not evaluate categories in which their respective companies were nominated.
List of the winners
Platinum Winners in Corporate Category:
Excellence in Digital Innovation in Healthcare - Indus Towers
Excellence in Preventive Healthcare -
Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited
Excellence in Rural Healthcare Initiatives -
Honda India Foundation
Excellence in Healthcare Capacity Building -
Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt Ltd
Excellence in Livelihood Capacity Building - Bajaj Finserv
Best Healthcare Awareness Campaign -
Pt. Kanahya Lal Dayawanti Punj Foundation
Champions of the Earth Award, Go Green Initiatives -
Grow-Trees
Excellence in Healthcare Innovation -
Neomotion
Champions of Employee Volunteering -
Atlassian
Excellence in Supporting SMA patients :
1. ShivalikBi Metals
2. Maiden Forgings Limited
3. Nosch Labs Pvt Ltd
4. Synokem Pharmaceuticals Limited
5. Enzene Biosciences Ltd
6. Mankind Pharma
Excellence in Supporting Rare Disease patients :
Bioxera Pharma Pvt. Ltd.
IPCA Foundation
Precise Biopharma Pvt. Ltd.
J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited
Panchsheel Organics Limited
Dr Vijay Kumar Datla Foundation
Excellence in Supporting DMD Patients :
Aurobindo Pharma Foundation
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
MSN Laboratories Private Limited
Shilpa Foundation
Aragen Foundation
M/s Hetero Foundation
Excellence in Supporting Curative Healthcare patients :
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
Aroon Aviation Services Pvt Ltd
Paragon Industries Limited
Platinum Winners in NGO Category:
Commendable Contribution in Community Development -
1M1B
Commendable Contribution in Animal Care -
ALAI Animal Lives
Commendable Contribution in Women Welfare & Upliftment -
Impact and Dialogue Foundation
Commendable Contribution in Elderly Welfare
- Shree Himmatlal Harjivandas Modi Charitable Trust
Commendable Contribution in Education & Skilling -
Room to Read
Gold Winners in Corporate Categories:
Excellence in Preventive Healthcare -
India Shelter & Tata Power
Excellence in Critical Healthcare -
NTT India GDC & Zee TV
Excellence in Healthcare Capacity Building
- HDFC Ergo General Insurance
Excellence in Livelihood Capacity Building -
HCL Foundation
Best Healthcare
Awareness Campaign
- Coromandel Finance
Excellence in Healthcare Innovation -
Makers Hive
Champions of the Earth Award, Go Green Initiatives -
Ikan Relocations
Champions of Employee Volunteering -
Lennox India
Gold Winners in NGO Categories:
Commendable Contribution in Community Development -
Usha Kiran
Commendable Contribution in Animal Care - Dharamsala Animal Rescue Trust
Commendable Contribution in Women Welfare & Upliftment - Laxmi Foundation
Commendable Contribution in Elderly Welfare -
Jan Pragati
Commendable Contribution in Education & Skilling -
Magic Bus India Foundation
About Impact Guru ( )
Incubated at Harvard Innovation Labs USA in 2014, ImpactGuru is India's leading online medical fundraising platform which raises money for medical expenses for critical illnesses/diseases such as cancer, transplants, accidents, and rare diseases, etc. It aggregates a large number of online payments to allow any individual requiring financial assistance to raise funds for any social cause. With a donor community of over 30 lakhs, ImpactGuru has helped over 50,000+ patients and has impacted almost 5 lakh lives. ImpactGuru has been awarded & recognized by esteemed industry bodies nationally and globally.
MENAFN11032024003630003220ID1107962690