Impact Guru Healthcare Excellence Award Celebrates Outstanding Achievements Across Diverse Sectors

Impact Guru, India's leading medical crowdfunding platform has announced the winners of the inaugural Impact Guru Healthcare Excellence Award. The award celebrates organizations and individuals who have demonstrated exemplary commitment an innovation in their respective fields.



The winners were carefully selected by a distinguished panel of judges such as Alpana Sharma, Founder and Director - Patient Advocacy, CureSMA Foundation of India; Anil Raina, General Manager, Sanofi India; Joy Chakraborty, COO, Hinduja Hospitals, Mumbai; Ajay Mahipal, Director, HealthQuad; Piyush Jain, Co-founder and CEO, Impact Guru and Sundeep Talwar, CEO, Impact Guru Foundation.





Piyush Jain, Co-founder and CEO, Impact Guru shared his thoughts on the occasion, "At Impact Guru, we understand the power of collective impact. The Impact Guru Healthcare Excellence Awards are a testament to the incredible work done across sectors. We believe in acknowledging and celebrating those making a real difference in their communities. My heartiest congratulations to all the winners and I eagerly anticipate witnessing even greater impact from them in the times to come.”





Khushboo Jain, Co-founder and COO of Impact Guru said,“Each winner has contributed significantly to creating positive change, and we are proud to recognize their efforts through the Impact Guru Healthcare Excellence Awards. Congratulations to all the winners who have demonstrated excellence in their fields."





In upholding the highest standards of fairness and impartiality, the jury members ensured that they did not evaluate categories in which their respective companies or organizations were nominated.





List of winners

Platinum Winners in Pharma Categories:



Best Innovation - Healthcare, Pharma: Parameshwaran Sitaram , Sanofi

Best Critical Healthcare Project, Pharma: Vikas Khanna, Roche Excellence in Capacity Building, Pharma: Aman Kukreja, Merck





Platinum Winners in Hospital Categories:



Best Customer Service In Healthcare: Aster Medcity, Kochi

Best Hospital - Cardiology Care: Apollo Hospital, Greams Road, Chennai

Best Hospital -

Nephrology Care: VPS Lakeshore, Kochi

Best Hospital - Organ and Liver Transplant Care: Global Hospitals, Mumbai

Best Healthcare Awareness Programs: Max Super Specialty Hospital, Saket, Delhi

Excellence in Patient Assistance Service: Global Hospitals, Mumbai

Best Cancer Care Hospital: Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Best Hospital

-

Neurology Care: Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai

Best Hospital - Oncology Care: Tata Medical Centre, Kolkata Best Hospital - Pediatric Care: Rainbow Children's Hospital, Banjara Hills





Platinum Winners in Doctor Excellence Awards:



Commendable contributions in Rare Disease patient care in the Public Hospital Category: Anil Lakhwani

Commendable contributions in Cancer Care: Dr. Sandeep Nayak

Commendable contributions in Cancer Care - (Paediatric Oncology): Dr. Mallikarjun Kalashetty

Commendable contributions in Solid Organ Transplants -Kidney, Liver, Pancreas: Dr. Anurag Shrimal

Commendable contributions in Solid Organ Transplants – Heart & Lung: Dr. Naresh Trehan

Commendable contributions in Liquid Transplants: Dr. Esha Kaul

Commendable contributions in Pediatric Organ Transplants: Dr. Darius F Mirza Commendable contributions in Rare Disease patient care in the Private Hospital Category: Dr. Siddhartha Ghosh





Individual Recognitions:



Healthcare CSR Changemaker of The Year: Dr. Rahul Bhargava

Emerging Healthcare Leader of the Year: Dr. Garima Agarwal

Lifetime Achievement Award -

Healthcare CSR: Dr. Bharat Shah

Excellence in Healthcare Leadership Award: Dr. Lalit Verma

Healthcare Personality of the Year - Exceptional Leadership in Patient Experiences: Dr.

P Balachandran Menon

Jury's Choice Award: Dr. Neerav Goyal

Women Leadership Award in Healthcare: Dr. Mamta Muranjan Best Healthcare Impact Ambassador:

Kapil Dev

Sonu Sood

Shilpa Shetty

Sushanth Anumolu

Manoj Bajpai

Ayushmann Khurrana

Gold Winners in Pharma Categories:

Excellence in Capacity Building, Pharma: Neeraj Kumar, Takeda





Gold Winners in Hospital Categories:



Best Customer Service In Healthcare: Apollo Hospital, Navi Mumbai

Best Hospital - Organ and Liver Transplant Care: Christian Medical College, Vellore

Best Healthcare Awareness Programs: Apollo Hospital Indraprastha, Delhi

Excellence in Patient Assistance Service: Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta, Bengaluru

Best Cancer Care Hospital: HCG,

Bengaluru

Best Hospital -

Neurology Care: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi Best Hospital - Pediatric Care: NH SRCC Children's Hospital, Mumbai





Gold Winners in Doctor Excellence Awards:

Commendable contributions in Rare Disease patient care in the Public Hospital Category: Dr. Sangeeta Ravat





Individual Recognitions:

Women Leadership Award in Healthcare: Dr. Ratna Dua Puri





