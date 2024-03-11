Impact Guru Healthcare Excellence Award Celebrates Outstanding Achievements Across Diverse Sectors

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Impact Guru, India's leading medical crowdfunding platform has announced the winners of the inaugural Impact Guru Healthcare Excellence Award. The award celebrates organizations and individuals who have demonstrated exemplary commitment an innovation in their respective fields.
The winners were carefully selected by a distinguished panel of judges such as Alpana Sharma, Founder and Director - Patient Advocacy, CureSMA Foundation of India; Anil Raina, General Manager, Sanofi India; Joy Chakraborty, COO, Hinduja Hospitals, Mumbai; Ajay Mahipal, Director, HealthQuad; Piyush Jain, Co-founder and CEO, Impact Guru and Sundeep Talwar, CEO, Impact Guru Foundation.
Piyush Jain, Co-founder and CEO, Impact Guru shared his thoughts on the occasion, "At Impact Guru, we understand the power of collective impact. The Impact Guru Healthcare Excellence Awards are a testament to the incredible work done across sectors. We believe in acknowledging and celebrating those making a real difference in their communities. My heartiest congratulations to all the winners and I eagerly anticipate witnessing even greater impact from them in the times to come.”
Khushboo Jain, Co-founder and COO of Impact Guru said,“Each winner has contributed significantly to creating positive change, and we are proud to recognize their efforts through the Impact Guru Healthcare Excellence Awards. Congratulations to all the winners who have demonstrated excellence in their fields."
In upholding the highest standards of fairness and impartiality, the jury members ensured that they did not evaluate categories in which their respective companies or organizations were nominated.
List of winners
Platinum Winners in Pharma Categories:
Best Innovation - Healthcare, Pharma: Parameshwaran Sitaram , Sanofi
Best Critical Healthcare Project, Pharma: Vikas Khanna, Roche
Excellence in Capacity Building, Pharma: Aman Kukreja, Merck
Platinum Winners in Hospital Categories:
Best Customer Service In Healthcare: Aster Medcity, Kochi
Best Hospital - Cardiology Care: Apollo Hospital, Greams Road, Chennai
Best Hospital -
Nephrology Care: VPS Lakeshore, Kochi
Best Hospital - Organ and Liver Transplant Care: Global Hospitals, Mumbai
Best Healthcare Awareness Programs: Max Super Specialty Hospital, Saket, Delhi
Excellence in Patient Assistance Service: Global Hospitals, Mumbai
Best Cancer Care Hospital: Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
Best Hospital
-
Neurology Care: Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai
Best Hospital - Oncology Care: Tata Medical Centre, Kolkata
Best Hospital - Pediatric Care: Rainbow Children's Hospital, Banjara Hills
Platinum Winners in Doctor Excellence Awards:
Commendable contributions in Rare Disease patient care in the Public Hospital Category: Anil Lakhwani
Commendable contributions in Cancer Care: Dr. Sandeep Nayak
Commendable contributions in Cancer Care - (Paediatric Oncology): Dr. Mallikarjun Kalashetty
Commendable contributions in Solid Organ Transplants -Kidney, Liver, Pancreas: Dr. Anurag Shrimal
Commendable contributions in Solid Organ Transplants – Heart & Lung: Dr. Naresh Trehan
Commendable contributions in Liquid Transplants: Dr. Esha Kaul
Commendable contributions in Pediatric Organ Transplants: Dr. Darius F Mirza
Commendable contributions in Rare Disease patient care in the Private Hospital Category: Dr. Siddhartha Ghosh
Individual Recognitions:
Healthcare CSR Changemaker of The Year: Dr. Rahul Bhargava
Emerging Healthcare Leader of the Year: Dr. Garima Agarwal
Lifetime Achievement Award -
Healthcare CSR: Dr. Bharat Shah
Excellence in Healthcare Leadership Award: Dr. Lalit Verma
Healthcare Personality of the Year - Exceptional Leadership in Patient Experiences: Dr.
P Balachandran Menon
Jury's Choice Award: Dr. Neerav Goyal
Women Leadership Award in Healthcare: Dr. Mamta Muranjan
Best Healthcare Impact Ambassador:
Kapil Dev
Sonu Sood
Shilpa Shetty
Sushanth Anumolu
Manoj Bajpai
Ayushmann Khurrana
Gold Winners in Pharma Categories:
Excellence in Capacity Building, Pharma: Neeraj Kumar, Takeda
Gold Winners in Hospital Categories:
Best Customer Service In Healthcare: Apollo Hospital, Navi Mumbai
Best Hospital - Organ and Liver Transplant Care: Christian Medical College, Vellore
Best Healthcare Awareness Programs: Apollo Hospital Indraprastha, Delhi
Excellence in Patient Assistance Service: Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta, Bengaluru
Best Cancer Care Hospital: HCG,
Bengaluru
Best Hospital -
Neurology Care: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi
Best Hospital - Pediatric Care: NH SRCC Children's Hospital, Mumbai
Gold Winners in Doctor Excellence Awards:
Commendable contributions in Rare Disease patient care in the Public Hospital Category: Dr. Sangeeta Ravat
Individual Recognitions:
About Impact Guru ( )
Incubated at Harvard Innovation Labs USA in 2014, ImpactGuru is India's leading online medical fundraising platform which raises money for medical expenses for critical illnesses/diseases such as cancer, transplants, accidents, and rare diseases, etc. It aggregates a large number of online payments to allow any individual requiring financial assistance to raise funds for any social cause. With a donor community of over 30 lakhs, ImpactGuru has helped over 50,000+ patients and has impacted almost 5 lakh lives. ImpactGuru has been awarded & recognized by esteemed industry bodies nationally and globally.
MENAFN11032024003630003220ID1107962689
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.