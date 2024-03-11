Electric Sheep Unveils New Robot For Outdoor Environments Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Electric Sheep , who is creating the first large-scale outdoor maintenance company powered by artificial intelligence and robotics, announced today the launch of a brand new robot for outdoor maintenance using its proprietary AI and robotics software.

This new robot, named Verdie, like their other robots, is powered by Electric Sheep's AI agent, ES1. This is ESR's way to enable an outdoor autonomous system to operate in any outdoor setting with zero teaching.

Using recent advances in GenAI, ES1 is a learned world model that enables reasoning and planning for both its RAM robot for mowing and now its Verdie robot used for edging and trimming lawns and bushes and blowing leaves.

To accomplish these tasks ES-1 needs to understand the semantics of the world, create a map that can be used for coverage planning, and highlight the edges of the workable area, in this case, trimming, edging or mowing grass. ES1 achieves this through dense prediction of a world state with a single model, this is akin to ChatGPT for language but for spatial AI.

The product experience this creates is two landscaping robots that can work“out-of-the-box”. The agents are designed to be simply put on the property and turned on. Using only AI, they can understand the lawn around them and efficiently care for it.

