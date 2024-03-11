SVT Robotics Enhances Softbot Platform To Maximize Uptime Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) SVT Robotics , a software provider empowering IT teams to seamlessly integrate, monitor, and scale automation, has expanded the SoftBot Platform to include real-time monitoring capabilities. The updated SoftBot Platform now includes a single dashboard that can maximize uptime across disparate technologies and systems.

The tech-agnostic SoftBot Platform allows companies to rapidly connect and orchestrate new automation with prebuilt, reusable and self-documenting integrations.

Providing an alternative to traditional, custom-coded approaches, the platform enables organizations to easily scale and adapt to changing business requirements, all while driving innovation and lowering the total cost of ownership.

With the expansion of the platform, IT teams will now be able to monitor their overall system health across multiple technologies and facilities.

A.K. Schultz, co-founder and CEO of SVT Robotics, says:“Our customers know how important it is to reduce downtime when something goes wrong.

