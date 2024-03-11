LG Launches New 'Advanced' Automated Warehouse Robots Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) LG Business Solutions USA aims to set a new standard for warehouse efficiency and flexibility with the new LG CLOi CarryBot family of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) designed to intelligently navigate complex floor plans to move and deliver payloads in customizable configurations, with loading and unloading performed by workers.

LG CLOi CarryBot will be officially launched in the United States at the MODEX 2024 trade show, March 11-14 in Atlanta. LG's booth (A11918) in the Georgia World Congress Center also will preview LG's P5G, the company's private 5G technology under development for dedicated robot networks supporting reliable, stable performance.

Development of the new LG P5G network is leveraging the vast technical resources and deep expertise of global innovator LG Electronics.

Tom Bingham, senior director, LG Business Solutions USA, says:“The new LG CLOi CarryBot can immediately begin solving warehouse inefficiencies by providing on-time movements and consistent, reliable operation that allows workers to stay within their zones and increase productivity.

“CLOi CarryBot offers seamless package movement and delivery within a warehouse and eliminates the need for workers to physically transport packages.”

