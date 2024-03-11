Robodk And Comau Partner To Offer 'Improved' Robotic Simulation And Offline Programming Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) RoboDK , a pioneer in the world of robotics simulation and offline programming, has formed a strategic partnership with Comau , a global provider of advanced automation solutions and robot manufacturer. The latest version of Comau Roboshop Next Gen software seamlessly integrates with RoboDK, making simulation“more advanced”.

This collaboration solidifies RoboDK's presence in the OEM market, marking a significant step as an embedded solution. Comau users can now enjoy the benefits of RoboDK directly due to RoboDK's integration into Comau's Roboshop Next Gen software suite.

This integration allows users to easily simulate and program robots using advanced CAD to path features, import 3D Models, detect collisions, integrate with external axes such as turntables and linear rails, support multiple robot cells in the same project, improved integration with CAD/CAM software and use advanced simulation features such as conveyors and grippers.

This allows Comau robot programmers to easily use Comau robots for advanced manufacturing applications such as robot machining or 3D printing.

In addition to these technical benefits, the collaboration also introduces support for Realistic Robot Simulation (RRS), providing accurate path and cycle time estimates. This advancement aims to provide businesses with a clear understanding of robot behavior and precise cycle time details, ensuring more efficient and optimized robot operations.

