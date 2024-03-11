(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Are you leveraging digital technologies to drive sustainability in manufacturing?

Frost & Sullivan's Manufacturing webinar series delved into the topic ' Sustainable Manufacturing in the Digital Era: Integrating Machinery and Processes.' Led by industry experts, the session highlighted the utilization of digital technologies to streamline operations, reduce environmental footprints, and promote long-term economic sustainability.

The panel included Apoorv Anand, Growth Expert and Client Engagement Head at Frost & Sullivan; Sanjiv Kaushesh, Head – Business Excellence & Sustainability (RMRW Business) at Adani Group; and Aditya K Shrivastava, Executive Vice President, Head of Operations at VE Commercial Vehicles Limited.

Alignment of Goals with Sustainability Strategy: Organizations need to look at aligning their goals with a clearly defined sustainability strategy. This strategy helps in prioritizing initiatives, ensures efficient resource allocation, and enables tracking of progress towards specific and SMART goals.

Does your organization have a robust sustainability strategy framework towards achieving your sustainability goals?

Stakeholder Engagement: Fostering collaboration and engaging with stakeholders across the manufacturing ecosystem can ensure a holistic approach to sustainability and risk management.

How is your organization leveraging strategic partnerships across the industry value chain to achieve your business objectives?

Compliance and Competitive Advantage: Adhering to government regulations and international standards gives organizations a competitive edge. By leveraging regulatory frameworks, conducting materiality assessments, and establishing governance structures, organizations can effectively drive their sustainability initiatives forward.

Is your organization effectively adhering to sustainability best practices to differentiate itself in the industry?

Prioritization for Digital Transformation: Effective digital transformation in manufacturing requires identifying real-time problems and prioritizing areas based on cost-benefit analysis. It's essential to focus on solving specific sustainability challenges through technology.

Are the leaders of your organization experimenting with new business models and technology strategies to drive sustainable manufacturing?

Low-Cost Automation: Embracing low-cost automation solutions to address process inefficiencies and improve operations without significant capital investment. Creativity and innovation in automation can yield remarkable results even in resource-constrained environments.

How is your organization leveraging disruptive technologies to improve operational efficiency?

In the realm of manufacturing, a notable shift is occurring, driven by the fusion of sustainable practices and digital innovations. We welcome your ideas and anecdotes on how these technological advancements are sculpting a fresh landscape of operational excellence in sustainable manufacturing. Together, let's delve into the transformative potential of sustainability-focused strategies and digital technologies in unlocking heightened efficiency and fostering growth.

