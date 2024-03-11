Techmediabreaks - Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI) CEO, Advisory Board Member Spotlighted In Recent Proactive Broadcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) , a multistrategy operating company offering traditional investors an entry point to the future of digital securities, was featured in a recent Proactive release. A tech-enabled platform, Proactive works to empower companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle. During the interview, which was held on International Women's Day, Diamond Lake Minerals CEO Brian J. Esposito and advisory board member Agnes Budzyn talked with Proactive host Steve Darling about the company's commitment to equity and innovation. Esposito specifically pointed to Budzyn's leadership in the security token and digital asset space and talked about how valuable her expertise and insight has been in guiding the company's strategic vision. He also discussed the“democratizing potential of technologies” such as security tokens, noting the increased opportunities for wealth creation regardless of gender. A seasoned professional with a rich background in blockchain investing and Wall Street, Budzyn talked about the company's role in shaping the future of digitalization, emphasizing the significance of adaptability and experimentation in navigating industry trends. Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

About Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.

Diamond Lake Minerals was founded in 1954 and is a multistrategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. The company's

goal

is

to

responsibly

innovate and develop

valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine those businesses with the future of money and digital assets. DLMI's mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for our stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

