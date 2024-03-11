Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Launches Inaugural Innovation Week, Announces Agenda And Registration Info

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, is kicking off its first-ever Innovation Week. The event, which begins today and runs through Friday, is open to the public and features a series of virtual sessions covering a broad array of topics.

According to the announcement, members of KSCP's leadership, marketing and sales, intelligence and cyber, engineering, production and finance teams will be presenting at the session. Each session is designed to offer a behind-the-scenes look at“all things Knightscope” with live Q&A opportunities also included in the week's agenda.

The company welcomes analysts, investors, supporters and prospective clients to attend the event, which will also include a look at the company's commitment over the past decade to build a solid foundation of innovative technologies. In addition, the Innovation Week agenda features a look forward at this year's roadmap to profitability and a discussion on redefining the future of public safety.

All sessions begin at 10 a.m. PDT, and the week's activities are designed so that participants can attend whichever sessions they desire. Registration is required, and all sessions will be simulcast on Knightscope's social media pages, including Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn. In addition, archived recording of sessions will be available on the company's website.

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety. The company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit

.

