Investornewsbreaks Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) Announces Filing Of Q2 2024 Quarterly Report With SEC

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Uranium Energy (NYSE American: UEC) ,

a U.S.-based uranium mining and exploration company, has filed its quarterly report for Q2 2024, the period ended Jan. 31, 2024. The company filed the report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in accordance with NYSE American requirements. The report, which was filed on Form 10-Q and includes the company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements along with related notes and management's discussion and analysis, is available on the company's website.

To view the full press release, visit



About Uranium Energy Corp.

Uranium Energy Corp is the fastest-growing supplier of the fuel for green-energy transition to a low-carbon future. UEC is the largest, diversified North American-focused uranium company, advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly, in-situ recovery (“ISR”) uranium projects in

the United States

and high-grade conventional projects in

Canada. The company has two production-ready, ISR hub-and-spoke platforms in

south Texas and Wyoming. These two production platforms are anchored by fully operational central processing plants and served by seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all their major permits in place. Additionally, UEC has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of North American-warehoused U3O8; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only royalty company in the sector; and (3) a Western Hemisphere pipeline of resource-stage uranium projects. The company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining. For more information about the company, visit

.

