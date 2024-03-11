Investornewsbreaks Ideanomics Inc.'S (NASDAQ: IDEX) WAVE Charging Appoints Macy Neshati To Drive New Phase Of Growth

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) WAVE Charging, a wholly owned subsidiary of

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX)

and developer of high-power, wireless inductive charging solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, today announced the appointment of Macy Neshati as its general manager. In the new role, Neshati will oversee operations and drive the expansion of WAVE Charging's current customer base, including the two confidential commercial fleet customers previously disclosed.“Macy's proven track record of driving innovation and growth within the clean energy and transportation sectors makes him the ideal candidate to lead WAVE Charging,” Ideanomics CEO Alf Poor said of the appointment.“His strategic vision and deep industry knowledge will be invaluable assets as we continue to revolutionize the commercial vehicle charging landscape.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Ideanomics Inc.

Ideanomics is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation and financial services, Ideanomics provides solutions for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to IDEX are available in the company's newsroom at



