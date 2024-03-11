Gaza Faces Hunger, Tragedy As Israeli Strikes Continue: UNRWA

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that the death toll from the Israeli aggression had reached 31,045 and the number of injuries had risen to 72,654 since October 7. It added that the occupation forces had committed eight massacres against civilians in the Strip in the past 24 hours, killing 85 and injuring 130.

The ministry said in a statement on Sunday that 72% of the casualties were women and children, and that 25 people had died from malnutrition and dehydration.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) stated that hunger was prevalent in Gaza and that the northern situation was dire, as ground assistance was blocked despite repeated appeals.

UNRWA posted on its account on the“X” platform that Ramadan was approaching and the death toll was still rising. It emphasized that allowing humanitarian aid into the Strip and an immediate ceasefire were essential to save lives.

In the meantime, the Jordanian army announced that it had carried out six joint airdrops“with brotherly and friendly countries” on Sunday, targeting several locations in the northern Gaza Strip.

Furthermore, the US Central Command said on Sunday morning that the US Army ship“General Frank S. Beeson” had departed from Joint Base Langley-Eustis on its way to the eastern Mediterranean. It explained that the ship was carrying initial equipment to set up a temporary dock to deliver vital humanitarian supplies to Gaza by sea.

In a related context, Algeria and Sierra Leone declared that they would continue to coordinate their positions in the Security Council, as they held two non-permanent seats in this UN body, regarding the Palestinian issue and the developments in the Gaza Strip.

The Algerian Foreign Minister, Ahmed Attaf, said after meeting with his Sierra Leonean counterpart, Musa Timote Kaba, who was visiting Algeria, that they had agreed to continue their efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.

Attaf praised the strong and sophisticated coordination between Algeria and Sierra Leone in the Security Council,“through complete harmony and convergence in positions on all issues, especially the Palestinian issue and the aggression on Gaza.”

For his part, Kaba affirmed that Algeria and Sierra Leone“stood together to condemn what was happening in the Gaza Strip,” reiterating the call for“a ceasefire in the Strip and allowing the entry of humanitarian aid.”

On the ground, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the military wing of Fatah, said that its fighters had confirmed that they had engaged in fierce clashes with Israeli occupation soldiers, using suitable weapons, in the advance axis, south of the Al-Zaytoun neighbourhood, east of Gaza City. They also said that they had shelled a gathering of occupation soldiers on Street 10, south of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, with mortars.

Similarly, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), said in a statement:“After returning from the battlefields, our mujahideen confirmed that they had detonated a house that had been previously rigged with explosives in a Zionist foot patrol, killing and wounding its members and that they had clashed with another force inside a tunnel and injured some of its soldiers.”

Additionally, a soldier from the Engineering Corps was killed by a gunshot to the head in the Bani Suhaila area, east of Khan Yunis city, south of the Gaza Strip.

Moreover, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, announced that they had shot down a Zionist drone used by the enemy for intelligence purposes northeast of Bureij, in central Gaza.