QC Promotes Students' Innovation, Qualifies Them To Be Successful Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber (QC) affirmed its keenness to support the 'Young Entrepreneurs Initiative,' which comes out of its keenness to create a generation of creative young people qualified to be successful entrepreneurs in the future.

This came in the statement of QC Acting General Manager Ali bu Sherbak Al Mansoori within the first edition of the Young Entrepreneurs Initiative, which comes under the umbrella of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE).

The initiative aims to educate preparatory students about leadership skills by providing training that enables them to invest their energies and ideas that serve the society. It also aims to contribute to stimulating entrepreneurs and achieving Qatar National Vision 2030 in building a prosperous society and developing a diversified and competitive national economy.

Ali Saeed bu Sherbak Al Mansoori said that the Chamber supports all initiatives and activities that help entrepreneurs develop their businesses and enhance their role in the domestic economy. Underscoring the importance of the 'Young Entrepreneurs Initiative,' he noted that it aims at engaging school students and educating them about the significance of entrepreneurship and the private sector's role in the economy and society. He also added that it strengthens innovation and creativity for students and informs them on how to establish businesses and maintain their development and progress.

During the workshop, students learned about the basic concepts and characteristics needed for a successful entrepreneur, as well as explored inspiring success stories from the business world. They also learned about various topics such as how to generate and evaluate business ideas and prepare integrated business plans that consider all aspects of the project from marketing to financial management.

The workshop also covered the financial aspects of business establishment and management, including funding sources available to start-ups and how financial resources are managed efficiently. The workshop emphasized the importance of marketing for business success, effective marketing strategies, and the significance of digital marketing in business. Furthermore, the workshop dealt with management and operation, discussing how to manage projects and organize operations to ensure the delivery of high-quality products and services.

The workshop also addressed the legal and ethical aspects of business, stressing the importance of adhering to legal and ethical standards to ensure business success and sustainability, the importance of innovation, and the role of technology in business development, emphasizing finding innovative solutions to the challenges facing the market.

During the workshop, some successful entrepreneurship experiences in the Qatari market were also presented.

The 'Young Entrepreneurs Initiative' aims to enhance students' creativity and innovation, invest their ideas and create an entrepreneurial mindset, develop students' skills and leadership capabilities and enhance their competitive spirit, and give students knowledge of how to create a pilot project through practical experience. The initiative seeks to create a generation of creative students with an entrepreneurial mindset who can take a leadership experience believing in their skills and abilities. The Initiative's second edition draws the participation of 28 schools. (QNA)

MENAFN11032024000067011011ID1107962555