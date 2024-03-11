QU Professors Highlight Significance Of The Month Of Ramadan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At the commencement of the sacred month of Ramadan, several professors from Qatar University's (QU) College of Sharia and Islamic Studies have discussed the impact of Ramadan on individuals and the Islamic community. These scholars at QU also explored the preparations for Ramadan, emphasising noteworthy activities and events that the college will organise throughout the month.

Dr Mohamed Abdelrashid Soufi highlighted the tradition of early generations, who supplicated six months in advance for the arrival of Ramadan. According to him, righteous actions such as studying fasting rules, exploring the virtues of Ramadan, and engaging in preparatory acts like fasting in Sha'ban and committing to Quranic recitation help believers anticipate and welcome Ramadan in a manner pleasing to Allah (SWT).

Dr Mohamed Ahmein mentioned that the college is organising four religious competitions during Ramadan for university students. These competitions include memorising and reflecting on specific Quranic verses, as well as understanding grammatical texts. Dr Mohamed also noted that prises are awarded to the winners, and the college plans to hold daily sessions in the university mosque after the dhuhr prayer, featuring discussions led by professors on the contemplation of Quranic verses.

Dr Ibadah al-Tahan highlights the significant virtues of the month of Ramadan. He describes it as a time of abundant blessings, mercy, and forgiveness, emphasising the importance of devout worship, including fasting during the day and praying at night. Dr al-Tahan underlined the spiritual significance of Ramadan, with special mention of the profound blessings in its last ten nights, including the remarkable night of Laylat al-Qadr, surpassing the goodness of a thousand months.

Dr Turki al-Marri emphasised the significance of fasting during Ramadan as a fundamental pillar of Islam. He highlights its role in promoting piety, as believers abstain from physical needs and exercise patience against the desires of the soul. Fasting serves to avoid sins and endure challenges in both religious and worldly matters.

Dr Omar al-Khatib noted that Ramadan is a time when the gates of paradise open, the gates of hell close, and the devils are chained. Each night brings emancipation from the fire, with the Night of Qadr surpassing the goodness of a thousand months. Al-Khatib underscored that Ramadan is a period of divine mercy, fostering compassion among believers, and a time of multiplied rewards, lightened burdens, and answered prayers.

