Shura Council Reviews Proposal To Promote National Identity Among Students

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Shura Council held its regular weekly meeting at Tamim bin Hamad Hall on Monday, under the chairpersonship of HE the Speaker of the Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.

At the outset of the meeting, HE Al Ghanim extended sincere greetings in his name and on behalf of members of the Shura Council to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, asking Allah Almighty to return it to His Highness the Amir, the Qatari people and all those residing in Qatar with good and blessings, and to the Arab and Islamic nations with security, peace and stability.

Afterwards, the Shura Council reviewed a proposal submitted by a member of the Council related to strengthening national belonging and identity among Qatari students in private schools.

The proposal included views aimed at strengthening students' national identity, including reconsidering the legislation regulating private schools with regard to clothing, by adding regulations that obligate all Qatari male students to wear the Qatari traditional clothing, and Qatari female students to wear clothing in accordance to the values, customs and traditions of the Qatari society, thus preserving the national identity in private schools.

The proposal included other views related to determining the specifications of school uniforms for each grade and age, as well as singing the national anthem and raising the state flag in schoolyards or on the buildings of private schools that have Qatari students.

Their Excellencies members of the Shura Council discussed the proposal and decided to submit it to the esteemed government.

Meanwhile, the Shura Council was briefed on the opinion of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee regarding the response of the Cabinet's General Secretariat to the proposal submitted by the Council related to inflation, high costs of living and increasing financial burdens on citizens, and took the appropriate decision thereon.

The Shura Council also reviewed the report on its delegation's participation in the meeting of the Standing Committee on Political Affairs of the Asian Parliamentary Association (APA), which was held in Baghdad in November 2023; and another report on its participation in the 45th conference of the International Women's Empowerment and Capacity Building (Tamkeen), which was held in Kuwait in December 2023 under the title "New Reading of the Challenges Facing Women's Empowerment for Sustainable Development".

MENAFN11032024000067011011ID1107962550