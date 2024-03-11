Abbott Extends Innovative Health Partnership With Real Madrid And The Real Madrid Foundation

(MENAFN- 3BL) Abbott



First established in 2021, Abbott will continue as Global Health Sciences and Nutrition Partner of the Real Madrid Football Club and Global Partner of the Real Madrid Foundation through the club's 2026-2027 season

Partnership aims to reduce childhood malnutrition and promote healthy habits for future generations Abbott has provided over 25,000 hours of nutrition education and screened over 3,000 children for malnutrition since the start of the partnership

ABBOTT PARK, Ill. and MADRID, March 6, 2024 /3BL/ - Abbott, Real Madrid and the Real Madrid Foundation announced the extension of their partnership through Real Madrid's 2026-27 season. Abbott will remain Global Health Sciences and Nutrition Partner of Real Madrid Football Club and Global Partner of the Real Madrid Foundation. Abbott and Real Madrid will continue to work together on their shared goal of fostering health and nutrition among children and building a healthier world for generations to come.

As part of the extension, Abbott will expand its alliance with the Real Madrid Foundation to provide nutrition education and malnutrition screening to children attending Real Madrid Foundation Social Sports Schools around the world. Abbott has worked with the Foundation to deliver more than 25,000 hours of health and nutrition education and screen over 3,000 children since the onset of the program in 2021. The renewed commitment between the partners emphasizes the pursuit of Abbott's sustainability goal of transforming care for malnutrition and improving the lives of 3 billion people per year by the decade's end.

"Abbott and Real Madrid strive to create a healthier world and help children reach their full potential," said Daniel Salvadori, executive vice president and group president of Abbott's established pharmaceuticals and nutrition businesses. "This partnership stands as a testament to our shared vision of making a lasting impact on global health through the power of sport, science, and teamwork."

Abbott will also continue to provide nutritional guidance for Real Madrid's first men's and women's and Academy teams through research-based dietary recommendations backed by the company's 130-year heritage in health sciences and understanding of the needs of athletes.

Beating Malnutrition Together

The partnership has played a pivotal role in advancing the well-being of children worldwide through nutrition education and malnutrition screening initiatives in conjunction with the Real Madrid Foundation.

Under the Abbott Center for Malnutrition Solutions – a collaboration between the company and external partners focused on reducing malnutrition globally – Abbott works with the Real Madrid Foundation Social Sports Schools to support at-risk children in reaching their goal of a healthier life.

Together the groups have delivered a health and nutrition education curriculum called Future Well Kids , created by the Abbott Fund and Discovery Education, to children in nine countries (U.S., U.K., Brazil, Colombia, India, Kenya, Mexico, Philippines, Tanzania). The lessons teach kids about the importance of healthy behaviors-like diet and exercise-to help prevent chronic illnesses, such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Abbott has also trained Real Madrid Foundation coaches to use the Mid-Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC) z-score tape , an innovative and easy-to-use tool that screens for malnutrition in children. The screening helps families learn their child's nutritional status, which is an important step on the path to malnutrition prevention. By using the tape, parents and coaches are empowered to identify children at risk and help connect them to healthcare professionals and resources to get appropriate support. For example, at-risk children and their families received nutrition education and counseling from a nutritionist in a Social Sports School in Mexico. Those children showed improvement in subsequent screenings.

Abbott and Real Madrid highlighted their commitment to this initiative with the launch of the 'Beat Malnutrition' campaign aimed at empowering communities to support children through malnutrition awareness and screening in under-resourced areas. As part of the campaign, Abbott and Real Madrid co-created 'Beat Malnutrition' promotional armbands, inspired by the MUAC z-score tape, to encourage more children to be screened and donated 10,000 MUAC z-score tapes to communities in need.

Sports Health Innovation

The collaboration also extends into health and nutrition innovation as Abbott's scientists and Real Madrid's medical team join forces to pioneer advancements in sports health and nutrition.

Abbott and Real Madrid have co-developed scientific research and produced educational seminars across key nutrition-based topics including strength, immunity, recovery, hydration, and injury prevention that allow athletes of all skill levels to gain a deeper understanding of their bodies.

In 2023 the partners launched the "Abbott - Real Madrid Innovation Lab " inside Real Madrid's training facilities where Abbott scientists and the team's medical staff collaborate to benefit Real Madrid players and advance the future of sports health, nutrition, and science.

Abbott's products such as Ensure® Max Protein, Abound® and Pedialyte® Sport are used by Real Madrid players.

About Real Madrid C.F.

Real Madrid C.F. is a sport entity with 121 years of history. It is the club with the most European Cups of both football (14) and basketball (11) and was awarded by FIFA as the Best Club of the twentieth century. Real Madrid has millions of fans in all corners of the world, with more than 462 million followers on social media, and is for the fourth year in a row the most valuable football club in Europe according to The European Elite 2022 report. Real Madrid is the most valuable football brand in the world for Brand Finance for the fourth year in a row. More information about Real Madrid C.F. is available at , the most visited football club website for the sixth consecutive year.

About the Real Madrid Foundation

The Real Madrid Foundation is the instrument by which Real Madrid is present in society and develops its social and cultural awareness programs. Its main objective is to promote the values of sport, and its role as an educational tool capable of contributing to the comprehensive development of the personality of those who practice it. In addition, as a means of social integration of those who find themselves suffering from any form of marginalisation, discrimination, or social exclusion.

About Abbott

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 114,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

