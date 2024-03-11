Godaddy's Love & Business Series: Malik Books

(MENAFN- 3BL) As originally published by GoDaddy on Instagram.

There's love in the air and GoDaddy is celebrating couples who brave the adventure of running a business together.

GoDaddy chatted with Malik and April Muhammad, who together have built Malik Books , an African American bookstore that specializes in books full of cultural diversity.

It's no easy feat to build a business together while also running a family and nurturing a relationship. This is a glimpse into how Malik and April make this magic happen.

Describe a moment that really defined your success as business partners.

April: We opened our second location in the middle of the pandemic, and we came to a mutual agreement that we wouldn't let fear stop us from growing, and we're grateful for it. Four years later, we are still here, still here.

Malik: This is the glue that makes Malik's books successful, having a partnership that allows us to grow and understand each other.

