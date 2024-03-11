Ceres Applauds Collaborative Treasury And Insurance Regulators' Effort To Collect Critical Climate Risk Data

(MENAFN- 3BL) March 11, 2024 /3BL/ - Ceres commends the U.S. Department of the Treasury for its new effort with state insurance regulators and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners to collect crucial climate risk data from homeowners at the zip code level.

Ceres has consistently advocated for such a data call, as detailed in our recent commentary submission to the Federal Insurance Office.

The U.S. faces $165 billion annually in damages due to extreme weather disasters, which are occurring more frequently and with greater intensity. On average, according to NOAA, a disaster occurs every 18 days , up from one every 4 months 20 years ago.

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners has agreed to provide the data to the Federal Insurance Office of the Treasury Department by September 2024 .

