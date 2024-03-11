Black & Veatch Offering Insights To High-Level Presidential Trade And Investment Mission To The Philippines

(MENAFN- 3BL) Manila, The Philippines, March 11 2024 /3BL/ – Black & Veatch , a global leader in critical infrastructure solutions, was selected to join the United States (US) Presidential Trade and Investment Mission (PTIM) to the Philippines on 11-12 March.

The mission is part of President Joe Biden's commitment to Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to enhance the contributions of US companies to the Southeast Asia nation's economy, including its connected infrastructure, clean energy transition, critical minerals sector and food security efforts for its people.

The Honorable Gina Raimondo, Secretary of the US Department of Commerce, will lead the delegation.

This is the first trade and investment mission to the Philippines under the Biden administration. The objective of the PTIM is to reinforce the Philippines as a key hub for regional supply chains and high-quality investment.

“Advancing major infrastructure projects and investment opportunities in the Asia Pacific region is a priority. This includes adapting global best practices to support the Philippines' rising energy needs with low and no-carbon energy sources. Black & Veatch is excited to be a part of this important mission,” said Narsingh Chaudhary, President, Asia Pacific and India, Black & Veatch.

Black & Veatch has worked in the Philippines for over 30 years to deliver power and other infrastructure solutions, including more than 3,000 MW of greenfield power projects to date.

To support the increasing demand for resources in the Philippines and other global projects, Black & Veatch has established an engineering center in Alabang.

Innovative and transformative projects that Black & Veatch is working on in the Philippines include liquefied natural gas (LNG)-to-power and large-scale floating solar. The company is also involved in early-stage discussions about nuclear project development.

Additionally, Black & Veatch subsidiary Diode Ventures is collaborating with local partners to develop data center projects in Tarlac province and New Clark City.

Chaudhary, together with Lee Mather, Vice President and Director, Southeast Asia, Black & Veatch, and other key US business leaders will meet with Government of Philippines officials in Manila to learn more about business development incentives and discuss regulatory reforms. Trade mission delegates will also meet with relevant local firms and business organizations to foster business-to-business trade and investment promotion opportunities.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure.

