Baker Tilly's Buzzhouse Podcast: Multifamily Housing Q4 2023 Market Update


3/11/2024 2:03:00 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Baker Tilly's podcast series specifically for professionals in the multifamily housing industry

On this episode of BuzzHouse, hosts Don Bernards and Garrick Gibson discuss the latest trends and insights from the multifamily housing industry's fourth quarter of 2023. Plus, Don and Garrick provide a construction pricing update, offer key takeaways around the multifamily real estate sector at large and more. Listen in to find out what can be learned from recent events as we kick off 2024!

For more insights, visit Baker Tilly's multifamily housing page .

