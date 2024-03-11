Global And Local Perspectives On Advancing Human Rights Due Diligence

(MENAFN- 3BL) In this podcast episode, tune into a live conversation between Maria Isabel Cubides Sanchez, Senior Manager of Sustainability at The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF), and Tomoya Obokata, UN Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Slavery, speaking together at the CGF's Global Summit held 6th-8th June in Kyoto, Japan. Maria and Tomoya speak about current global trends related to forced labour and modern slavery, the advancement of human rights due diligence both by businesses as a voluntary commitment and by states as a mandatory requirements, and advancements in Asia, especially Japan, around human rights issues. To learn more about our work on human rights and forced labour, visit

