Dow Earns A Top 50 Position As One Of America's Most JUST Companies

(MENAFN- 3BL) MIDLAND, Mich., March 11, 2024 /3BL/ - Dow (NYSE: DOW) recently announced that for the fifth year it has been named to the JUST 100 list by JUST Capital and CNBC – placing 35th overall, up 20 spots in the ranking from last year, and securing the top spot for Customers in the Chemicals sector. This year marks the Company's first time ranking in the top 50.

"Being recognized as a JUST 100 company is a testament to the values and principles that drive Dow," said Jim Fitterling, Dow chair and CEO. "We are committed to creating a more equitable, sustainable and inclusive future, and this recognition indicates our intentional work is making a positive impact on our team, our communities and our stakeholders."

JUST Capital is an independent nonprofit that demonstrates how just business – defined by the priorities of the public – is better business. The Rankings of America's Most JUST Companies are the only measure of how the nation's largest corporations are performing on the business issues that matter most to Americans. The issues – which include paying a fair, living wage, creating jobs in the U.S., supporting workforce retention and training, providing benefits and work-life balance, protecting customer privacy, minimizing pollution and more – are defined annually by an extensive nationwide polling process done on a fully representative basis. The top 100 companies – the JUST 100 – are determined by scoring performance across the full range of criteria and comparing companies head-to-head.

For the annual Rankings, JUST Capital collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 issues identified through comprehensive, ongoing public opinion research on Americans' attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior. JUST Capital has engaged more than 170,000 participants, on a fully representative basis, since 2015.

“American capitalism has to work for more Americans. For this to happen, the private sector, and especially big corporations, must take the lead in creating value for all their stakeholders,” said JUST Capital CEO Martin Whittaker.“That's exactly what the JUST 100 are doing. They show that just business is better business.”

CNBC will delve into the data, highlighting company-specific results and showcasing key stakeholder performance stories about this year's JUST 100 leaders across the network's broadcast and digital platforms at cnbc/just100 . An exploration of the JUST 100 companies can be found at justcapital/rankings .

This is one of several recent recognitions that highlight Dow's progress toward its ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. In December, Dow earned a top score in LGBTQ+ equality in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index and achieved its 23rd year on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index . The recognition also follows Dow's placement on Great Place To Work and FORTUNE's World's Best Workplaces list for 2023.

