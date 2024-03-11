Sandeshkhali Row: Supreme Court Rejects Bengal Govt Plea Against CBI Probe, Asks 'Why Shahjahan Sheikh Wasn't Arrested'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court on Monday, March 11 refused to interfere with the Calcutta High Court's order for a CBI probe into the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials who had gone to search premises linked to suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali the hearing on a plea filed by the West Bengal government against the Calcutta High Court order, the apex court asked the state government why Shahjahan Sheikh was not arrested for so many days advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who represented the West Bengal government before the Supreme Court, replied that there was a stay on investigation by the court, and within a day after clarification came from the court, the state police arrested the accused. The lawyer also told the court that seven people were arrested earlier READ: Mamata Banerjee says BJP spreading fake information about Sandeshkhali: 'I challenge...'The apex court bench expunged Calcutta HC's observation against the West Bengal government and state police to transfer the probe to the CBI in the Sandeshkhali ED team attack case in the day, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team visited Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district in connection with its probe into the attack on the ED team on January 5.Shankar Adhya, the former chairman of Bongaon Municipality and TMC leader, was arrested on January 5 following the searches by the ED that lasted for around 17 hours. The mob allegedly tried to prevent the ED team from taking Adhya with them. Also, the CRPF personnel accompanying the team had to baton charge to control the situation CBI team, accompanied by forensic sciences personnel and officers, today went to Adhya's house and used 3D scanners to map his home and adjoining areas had also served a notice to Adhya's family, seeking footage from January 5 of the CCTV cameras installed at the house was arrested on February 29 after violent protests led by women over allegations of sexual atrocities and land grabbing after remaining on the run for 55 days since the attack agency inputs.



MENAFN11032024007365015876ID1107962523