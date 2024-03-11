After Gyanvapi, ASI To Conduct Survey At Bhojshala Temple In Madhya Pradesh

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday approved the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey at the Bhojshala Temple cum Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar. The court order has come after Varanasi court's decision on Gyanvapi mosque survey to allow the Hindu side to offer prayers in the southern cellar of the mosque.\"This court has drawn only one conclusion that Constitutional as well as statutory obligations of the ASI to have a scientific survey, study convened at the earliest of Bhojshala Temple and Kamal Maula Mosque,\" observed a division bench of the HC at Indore comprising Justices SA Dharmadhikari and Devnarayan Mishra ASI has been directed by the court to complete the scientific investigation, survey and excavation of the site in question constituting the Bhojshala Temple cum Kamal Maula mosque in Dhar, according to the Madhya Pradesh HC order, shared by lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain on Monday.
The HC order also directed the ASI to open the sealed/locked rooms and halls. Moreover, the structures found inside the temple will be subject to carbon dating, and other scientific investigations. For Hindus, the disputed Bhojshala complex is a temple of Goddess Waghdevi, whereas, Muslims consider it as Kamal Moula's mosque HC direction came while hearing a plea from an outfit called Hindu Front Justice. The next hearing in the case will be held on April 29. Till now, both sides of the community follow the arrangement made by the ASI on April 7, 2003. As per the arrangement, Hindus perform puja in Bhojshala premises on Tuesdays, while Muslims offer namaz in the complex on Fridays MP town has witnessed multiple episodes of communal tensions in past because of the structure. According to the Times of India, the place is marred by intense communal tensions at times when Basant Panchami coincides with Friday leading to a long queue of Muslims offering namaz at Bhojshala and Hindus coming to offer prayers.
