No PM Modi Address To The Nation, Makes An Announcement On X

- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 11 March made an announcement regarding the first test flight of the Made-in-India Agni 5 missile, that has been developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).There were reports in the evening that PM Modi will address the nation. PM instead made an announcement on X (formerly Twitter) about he first test flight of the Made-in-India Agni 5 missile.
He took to X and wrote,“Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.”India tested Mission Divyastra the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology on Monday Union Home Minister congratulated the DRDO for this remarkable achievement took to X and wrote,“A momentous day for our nation. Heartfelt congratulations to our @DRDO_India scientists and citizens for the successful Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of the indigenously developed Agni-5 missile. The missile equipped with cutting-edge Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology will further accelerate PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision for a self-reliant Bharat in Defence capabilities.”Earlier it was expected that he would address the nation at 5:30 pm and may notify Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules, according to a Hindustan Times report it was not confirmed, but PM Modi is likely to make an important announcement, it was confirmed to sources, quoted by news agency PTI, the rules for implementation of the contentious CAA were likely to be notified to facilitate the granting of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan the CAA rules are issued, the central government will start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan – Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians – who had come to India till 31 December, 2014 READ: CAA rules to be notified today, say home ministry sourcesCAA was passed in December 2019 by parliament, and got the president's assent shortly, but protests in several parts of the country against it took place far the law could not come into effect as rules have to be notified for its implementation is also expected that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) may announce the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 regulations on Monday evening to an official, the CAA law can be put into action with the issuance of MHA notification, allowing eligible individuals to obtain Indian citizenship implementation of the CAA – delayed for over four years – necessitates the formulation of its associated rules.\"The regulations are prepared, and an online portal is already set up for the entire process, which will be conducted digitally. Applicants will need to disclose the year of their entry into India without any travel documents. No additional documentation will be required from the applicants,\" stated the official Home Minister Amit Shah on December 27, 2023 had asserted that the implementation of the CAA cannot be halted as it stands as the law of the land. He had also accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of misleading the public regarding this matter Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, has been opposing the CAA agency inputs.
