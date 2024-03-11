Ramadan 2024 In India: Moon Sighted In India, PM Modi Wishes Everyone A 'Blessed Ramzan'

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: The holy month of Ramadan began in Saudi Arabia and several other Middle Eastern countries on Monday, after the crescent moon was sighted on Sunday, March 11. The crescent moon was seen in several Indian cities on Monday, marking the beginning of Ramadan on Tuesday, March 12 moon sighting in India: Sehri, Iftar timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, etc1. Delhi 05:18 am 06:27 pm2. Hyderabad 05:16 am 06:26 pm3. Mumbai 05:38 am 06:48 pm4. Pune 05:34 am 06:44 pm5. Surat 05:38 am 06:47 pm6. Ahmedabad 05:38 am 06:47 pm7. Bangalore 05:19 am 06:31 pm8. Calcutta 04:35 am 05:45 pm9. Chennai 05:08 am 06:20 pm10. Kanpur 05:06 am 06:15 pm
