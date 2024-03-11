Mumbai Coastal Road First Phase Inaugurated Today: All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An \"engineering marvel\", said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday as he inaugurated the first phase of the south Mumbai coastal road between Worli and Marine Drive. The CM flagged off Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) electric buses ferrying women and a vintage car rally on the inaugurated stretch of the Mumbai coastal road has also announced a 'world-class' Central Park spread over 320 acres will come up along the Mumbai Coastal Road.A 10 stretch will be opened for traffic in the first phase, an official earlier said, adding that motorists can enter the coastal road from Worli Seaface, Haji Ali interchange and Amarson's interchange points, and exit at Marine Lines is all you need to know about the ambitious ₹12,721 crore Mumbai coastal road:The 53-km-long coastal road project which began on October 13, 2018 will be connected to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and extend to Dahisar Mumbai Coastal Road will help in saving fuel and time, besides reducing pollution, said CM Shinde has been named 'Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road' after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (son of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj), and the first phase of the road was opened on the occasion of his death anniversary (March 11).A statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj will be erected in Worli, next to the coastal road.175 acres of green space is being developed as part of the coastal road project, besides 120 acres or racecourse land, said the Chief Minister. Mumbai will get a Central Park spread over around 300 acres Mumbai Coastal road will have 2 km-long twin tunnel between Priyadarshini Park and Marine Drive. The tunnels will have three lanes each, while the remaining stretch of the road will have four lanes on each carriageway. \"This is the largest tunnel in the country,\" Shinde said CM said that the tunnel will benefit commuters, especially during peak hours in the morning and the evening when there's heavy traffic.“This tunnel is being made using advanced techniques. In case a fire breaks out or there is smoke, the commuters won't feel suffocated. Arrangements to throw out smoke have been made.”Shinde has predicted that Phase 2 of the coastal road would be completed by May.“Further construction will continue to happen after that. The traffic will automatically smoothen after the completion of the tunnel.”According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, more than 75 percent of the work of the entire project is already complete its 2022-23 budget, BMC allocated ₹3200 crore for the Mumbai Coastal Road project's what experts say:Samantak Das, Chief Economist and Head- Research & REIS India, JLL said that the coastal project is a catalyst for Mumbai's real estate market. He believes that the project will rejuvenate business hubs in the city, while also bridging the residential gap between areas.“The coastal road project in Mumbai is not only a game-changer for transportation but also a catalyst for the city's real estate market. By reducing travel time between Nariman Point and Kandivali from over 2 hours to less than 40 minutes, this ambitious infrastructure endeavor is set to rejuvenate the city's business hubs, drive residential demand in key submarkets, and potentially bridge the residential price gap between different areas,\" Das said Jandial, Chief Business Officer of Omkar Realtors & Developers, commented that the project will redefine living in western suburbs of Mumbai.\"The Coastal Road is more than just an infrastructural development; it's a vision that will redefine living in the western suburbs. The projects here offer ease of commute to business districts like BKC and Andheri and therefore this location is witnessing premium quotient and strong demand,\" said Jandial. \"For instance, we foresee a surge in demand and price appreciation for residential properties in the Malad-Goregaon region, especially luxury segments, given the improved accessibility and scenic locales.\"President of NAREDCO Maharashtra Prashant Sharma said that the inauguration of the Mumbai Coastal Road is a momentous occasion that marks a significant leap forward in enhancing the infrastructure and connectivity within Mumbai. He also said that it will impact property prices in the area.\"This project is not just an engineering marvel but also a testament to the city's commitment to sustainable and comprehensive urban development. This development is expected to bolster the real estate sector in the neighboring areas, making them more attractive to both investors and homebuyers. Improved accessibility can enhance property values, stimulate economic activities, and provide a fillip to the housing, hospitality and retail sectors along the route,\" Sharma said.

