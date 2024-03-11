'PM Modi Delivered Another Promise To Hindus': Amit Shah After CAA Implementation

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Welcoming the decision of the implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that PM Modi“has realised the promise of constitution-makers to the Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians living” in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan Notification Live UpdatesIn his social media post on X, Amit Shah wrote,“ The Modi government today notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024. These rules will now enable minorities persecuted on religious grounds in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to acquire citizenship in our nation.”Earlier in the day, the Centre announced to implementation of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, for granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians,
from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014 move to implement the CAA laws has come nearly four years after the contentious law was passed in 2020. The rules were notified ahead of the expected announcement of the Lok Sabha elections. After the implementation of CAA, non-Muslims (Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians) from three countries (Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan), can seek Indian nationality apply for citizenship under CAA-2019, one needs to submit an application via online mode on a web portal, a Home Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.\"These rules, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 will enable the persons eligible under CAA-2019 to apply for the grant of Indian citizenship,\" a Home Ministry spokesperson said was passed in 2019
The Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in December 2019 and later got the president's assent. However, the CAA's introduction met with nationwide protests. The opposition parties called the law as 'discriminatory'. The law was not implemented because there was no notification till now general secretary Jairam Ramesh regarded the CAA announcement to be an attempt of the ruling party to“manage the headlines” after the apex court's strictures on the electoral bonds issue.\"After seeking nine extensions for the notification of the rules, the timing right before the elections is designed to polarise the elections, especially in West Bengal and Assam,\" the Congress leader said.
