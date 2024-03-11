28 Minutes Of Horror: Indonesian Pilots Dozed Off Mid-Air With 153 Passengers On Board, Suspended

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Indonesia's aviation regulator ordered the temporary suspension of two pilots of Batik Air after they fell asleep mid-air for at least 28 minutes with 153 passengers on board. The incident occurred in January, and as per reports, the Airbus A320 aeroplane also got deviated from its course but eventually landed safely captain of the flight reportedly asked his junior to take over the command as he needed to rest. The 28-year-old took the responsibility of flying the aircraft but dozed off as he was tired of helping his wife with the childcare of their one-month-old twin babies, the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) attempted to contact the pilots on board Batik Air flight but received no response. Around 28 minutes later, the senior pilot woke up and found his junior sleeping. The flight was not on the right course but he managed to bring it back and land safely with all the passengers's aviation regulator pulled up Batik Air for the huge safety lapse and asked the airline to make sure its pilots were properly rested and fit to fly.'No way to determine the quality of rest'In its response, Batik Air emphasised its \"adequate rest policy” and said that it follows all the safety protocols. The pilots of the flight concerned were tested before the takeoff, and they were found to be medically fit to fly reports claim that their blood pressure level and heart rates were normal and their alcohol test came back negative. However, the medical test doesn't determine the quality of their rest and that can cause such incidents onboard aircraft is not the first incident with Batik Air, where safety lapses were committed as in 2019, a flight of the airline made an emergency landing after its pilot fainted mid-air, a BBC report said.

