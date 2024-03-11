Youtubers Elvish Yadav, Maxtern End Fight, Share Picture Together Say 'Bhaichara On Top'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) YouTubers Elvish Yadav and Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern's fight have been the topic of discussion on social media. Now, days after videos of their fights, accusing each other and filing complaints, the two have reconnected. Yes, you heard it right! Days after the Maxtren accused the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner of threatening to murder him, their happy photo surfaced on social media. Elvish took to Instagram on Sunday evening, sharing a photo of himself standing with Maxtern. The two smiled as they posed for the cameras.
The picture
Elvish emphasized in the caption of his post that he is once again friends with Maxtern. "Ek Ghar Mai Bartan Hote Hai Bajege Toa Sahi." He scribbled, "Bhaichara on top."
Also read:
Zee Cine Awards 2024 winners full list: Shah Rukh Khan termed Best Actor, 'Jawan' gets maximum wins
The incident
Sagar Thakur, also known as Maxtern had accused Elvish Yadav of threatening him and
later, Maxtern posted a video online showing Elvish slapping, kicking, and viciously abusing him. Maxtern filed an FIR against Elvish and Elvish later shared a video telling the world his side of the story.
Everything is now done and dusted, the two Youtubers are back to being friends.
MENAFN11032024007385015968ID1107962463
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.