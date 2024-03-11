Delhi Police Gets 45-Day Extension From Court In Parliament Security Breach Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the ongoing investigation into the Parliament security breach case, a Delhi Court on Monday (March 11) granted an additional 45 days to the Delhi Police to conclude its inquiry. The request for an extension came from the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, citing the sensitivity of the case and the pending arrival of crucial reports.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police approached the court, requesting an extension for the completion of its investigation into the Parliament security breach case. The police cited the awaited reports and the extensive nature of digital data as reasons for needing more time.

The judge issued notices to the incarcerated accused individuals, namely Neelam Azad, Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde, and Mahesh Kumawat, urging them to submit their responses by March 11.

This development follows a significant breach of security on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. During the Zero Hour on December 13 last year, two individuals, Sharma and Manoranjan D, breached security by jumping into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery.

They released a yellow gas from canisters, shouted slogans, and were subsequently overpowered by MPs. Simultaneously, Shinde and Azad, two other accused individuals, sprayed colored gas from canisters outside the Parliament premises, accompanied by slogans proclaiming, "tanashahi nahi chalegi" (dictatorship will not work).

