Uttar Pradesh: 5 Killed As Bus Catches Fire After Contact With Live Wire In Ghazipur (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a tragic incident, a bus caught up in flames in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, claiming the lives of at least 10 individuals upon contact with an 11,000-volt electricity wire. The horrifying scene unfolded near the Mardah police station area, turning a private bus, en route to a wedding ceremony from Mau, into a blazing inferno.

It is reportedly said that due to the electric current surging through the bus, passengers faced a dire situation, unable to escape the encroaching flames, raising concerns of multiple individuals being burned alive.

With over 30 passengers on board, the immediate aftermath of the collision with the high-tension wire left the bus engulfed in flames, creating a devastating scenario.

Videos capturing the heart-wrenching Ghazipur bus fire circulated widely on social media, showcasing the severity of the incident.

However, locals played a crucial role in rescuing survivors from the burning bus. Swift actions by these first responders ensured the immediate evacuation of trapped individuals, who were subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

