WATCH: Prithviraj Gives Insights On 'Salaar Part 2', Reveals Shooting To Begin Soon

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently promoting his upcoming Malayalam film 'Aadujeevitham', and during the film's press conference, he shared an update regarding 'Salaar Part 2' featuring Prabhas. Prithviraj shared an update about the shooting schedule for the highly anticipated sequel and the video of it is going viral.

'Salaar Part 2'

Addressing the media alongside the entire 'Aadujeevitham' team, Prithviraj revealed that filming for the Prabhas-starrer is set to commence imminently.

Prabhas's reaction to the trailer for 'Aadujeevitham' Prithviraj disclosed that the 'Baahubali' luminary, whom he considers a close confidant, was impressed by the trailer for his Malayalam venture. Prabhas even took to social media to express his admiration for 'Aadujeevitham, underscoring the strong bond between the two stars.

Prithviraj highlighted their shared experience of collaborating on a project, stating, "In fact, 'Salaar 2' is going to start soon. Very, very soon. We're friends and are in constant touch with each other," hinting at the profound friendship between them.

'Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire,' which marked the inaugural collaboration between Prabhas and Prithviraj. The sequel

'Salaar: Part 2-Shouryanga Parvam' set in the fictional city of Khansar, ranks among the most anticipated sequels in Telugu cinema.