Oscars 2024: Did WWE Star-Turned Actor John Cena Actually Go Naked On Stage? Here's The Truth

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The highly anticipated Oscar Awards 2024 are always the talk of the town but this time there was one man who stole the show. Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena appeared naked as he came to present an Award for the Best Costume Designer. The Oscar presenter emphasized the importance of costumes in films by choosing not to wear one on stage. Now the question arises: Did John Cena really go naked on the stage?



The video

Was John Cena naked?

After bringing the house down, John Cena walked off stage, but did the actor-wrestler continue wearing nothing? These backstage photos from the award event indicate (pun intended) that he was wearing a modesty pouch similar to those used when filming intimate scenes for the screen. In this video footage, it is revealed that it required more hands than Jimmy Kimmel's to get John Cena into the gold toga while the lights were turned down.

Also read:

YouTubers Elvish Yadav, Maxtern end fight, share picture together say 'Bhaichara on top'

Oscars 2024

Returning to the night's big victors, Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. took up Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively. Christopher Nolan's film also won Best Picture and Best Director. Emma Stone won Best Actress for Poor Things. Da'Vine Joy Randolph was named Best Supporting Actress in The Holdovers.