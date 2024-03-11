'Apple Vision Pro Is Worse In Most Ways,' Says Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO Explains Why Quest 3 Is Better

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Meta co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has termed the latest Apple Vision Pro as a worse product when compared to his company's Quest 3 on social media.

On February 2, Apple unveiled their newest AR gadget. The product's innovative characteristics shocked people all across the world.

However, it appears that the CEO of Facebook is not impressed with the product. In response to an Instagram Threads post stating that Facebook's product was still years behind Apple's, Mark Zuckerberg stated that the Vision Pro was superior solely in terms of resolution.

“Their resolution is higher, but they paid for that with many other product tradeoffs that make their device worse in most ways. That's not what we aspire to,” he wrote.

Zuckerberg continues to point out what he considers to be the flaws in Apple's most recent device in the same essay. "I don't think we're saying our devices are the same. We contend that Quest is superior. We will have substantially regressed if our gadgets weigh the same in three to five years, exhibit motion blur like theirs, lack precise inputs, etc." he added.

Mark Zuckerberg has already made a comparison between the Meta Quest 3 and the Apple Vision Pro. The Facebook co-founder offered his opinion on Apple's most recent mixed-reality device in a video that he posted on Instagram last month. He emphasized a number of benefits of Facebook's gadget, asserting that the Quest is superior for the great majority of individuals.

Zuckerberg asserted in the video that Quest 3 could have many windows open at once and had a superior pass through capture. He also emphasized the comfort factor, pointing out that the Quest is lighter and has no unsightly cables.

He also discussed the brighter panels and greater field of view of the Meta product. Zuckerberg went on to explain how Apple employed motion blur when people moved, while the Quest kept its sharpness in those situations. He said that their device offers improved tracking and precise controls for a more enjoyable gaming experience.

The CEO of Facebook said that users may view YouTube and play Xbox games directly on the Quest as he wrapped off his list. Facebook's Meta Quest 3 is significantly less expensive at $499 (Rs 41,260) than Apple's Vision Pro, which debuted with a hefty price tag of $3499 (Rs 2.89 lakh).