Google Releases Circle To Search Feature: Know How To Use It, How Does It Make Your Life Easier

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Google is adding additional Pixel phones to its Circle to Search function. After being incorporated to the Galaxy S24 series, Google is now gradually rolling out the capability for its Pixel devices. Circle to Search, which the firm first released for the Pixel 8 series, is now available for the Pixel 7 as well. With the use of this tool, users may circle around a phrase or picture on the internet to conduct reverse searches.

As part of the March functionality Drop, Google revealed that the Circle to Search functionality for Pixel 7 is now available. Additional features added to the drop include expanded health and fitness capabilities for the first-generation Pixel Watch, app screen sharing, transit instructions shown on your wrist, and more.

How to use the Circle to Search function?

Users of Google Pixel 7s must install both the Google app and the most recent software update in order to receive the upgrade. After the update, users will need to long-press either the gesture or home buttons, then mark or highlight a specific area of the screen to activate the Circle to Search function.

Where can you use Circle to Search function?

Quickly find the definitions of words or phrases while maintaining context. When you notice a word like "prebiotic" in a video, for instance, you may use Circle to Search to get its meaning without stopping what you're watching by long-pressing the home button or navigation bar.: To improve the efficiency of trip planning, users may also utilize Circle to Search to find landmarks or sites featured in films or social media posts. Users may rapidly learn more about a distinctive structure by scribbling over it, and they may even decide to add it to their vacation schedule.Circle to Search enables users to quickly explore and purchase products they see. Users may find comparable products from other online merchants by long-pressing the home button or navigation bar. This allows users to circle or write over interesting goods, such a revolving cake stand or a distinctive top.: Make decision-making easier by instantly comparing choices on the screen. For instance, users may mark the names of the restaurants mentioned in a text conversation with friends to examine menus, dish images, customer ratings, and locations without ever leaving the messaging app.