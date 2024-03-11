Will Rishabh Pant Be Included In T20 World Cup 2024 Squad? BCCI's Jay Shah's 'Condition' Revealed

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Providing an update on Rishabh Pant, the BCCI secretary anticipates the wicketkeeper's eagerly awaited return to the IPL after a hiatus following a traumatic car accident in December 2022.

"He is batting well, he is keeping well. We will declare him fit very soon. If he can play the T20 World Cup for us, that will be a big thing for us. He is a big asset for us. "If he can keep, he can play the World Cup. Let's see how he does in the IPL," said Shah.

Pant's potential participation in the T20 World Cup would be a significant boost, considering he is a valuable asset for the team. If he can manage both roles effectively, he could also be a contender for the World Cup. His performance in the upcoming IPL will be crucial," stated Shah.

The car accident had inflicted a severe right knee injury, leading to ligament reconstruction surgery and fractures in the wrist and ankle. Despite these challenges, Pant has made a commendable recovery.

Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting has confirmed Pant's participation in the IPL, expressing confidence in his readiness for the league.

Addressing foreign investment in the IPL, Shah emphasised its impossibility, stating, "IPL cannot accept foreign investment," citing the BCCI's status as a society rather than a company. This clarification comes in response to previous reports suggesting interest from Saudi Arabia in a multi-billion dollar investment in the league. In compliance with Indian regulations, registered societies, including the BCCI, require approval from the central government and the Reserve Bank of India to accept foreign investments.

