Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Rules Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi government on Monday (March 11) notified the

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Earlier in the day, sources within the Union Home Ministry had suggest that the much-awaited rules for the CAA are expected to be notified later in the day. The decision holds profound implications for citizenship norms across the nation.

Enacted in December 2019 and enforced on January 10, 2020, the legislation has been at the centre of intense debate and protests. Since its inception, the CAA has encountered significant opposition, with critics deeming it discriminatory and advocating for its repeal.

The Muslim community, alongside various opposition factions, has vehemently opposed the legislation, expressing apprehensions regarding its impact on secularism and minority rights. The anticipated notification of the CAA Rules represents a crucial stride in addressing these apprehensions and offering clarity on the citizenship framework outlined in the Act.

A notable aspect of the CAA Rules is exploring an online system for the application, processing, and approval of citizenship. The absence of these rules has impeded the complete implementation of the Act, causing a delay in its execution since its enactment.

The prolonged delay in notifying the rules has been a contentious issue, contributing to the continued non-implementation of the Act. The controversy surrounding the CAA's enactment had led to widespread protests, particularly from the Muslim community and various opposition parties.