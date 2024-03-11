Mission Divyastra: Agni-5 Missile's First Flight Test Successful; Proud Of DRDO, Says PM Modi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (March 11) took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his pride in the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) scientists for the successful completion of Mission Divyastra. This groundbreaking mission marked the first flight test of the Agni-5 missile, equipped with cutting-edge Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology developed indigenously.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology."

Government sources confirmed the successful maiden flight test of Mission Divyastra, a significant milestone in India's defense capabilities. The test involved the indigenous Agni-5 missile integrated with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.

Mission Divyastra enhances India's defense capabilities by enabling a single missile to deploy multiple warheads, effectively targeting different locations simultaneously. Notably, the project director leading this initiative is a woman, highlighting the substantial contributions of women in this groundbreaking endeavor.

With the successful testing of Mission Divyastra, India joins an exclusive league of nations possessing MIRV capability, reinforcing its strategic defense posture.

The system features indigenous Avionics systems and high-precision sensor packages, ensuring the accurate targeting of re-entry vehicles to their designated locations.

This achievement not only highlights India's burgeoning technological prowess but also solidifies its position as a formidable force in the global defense arena.