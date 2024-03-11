Actor Ajith Kumar Undergoes Treatment For Ear-Nerve Swelling; Read On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actor Ajith Kumar's recent hospital visit sparked worry among fans and the public alike. Social media buzzed with concerns about the actor's well-being, prompting widespread speculation about his health. However, reassuring updates from Ajith's spokesperson have shed light on the situation, putting many fears to rest.

According to Ajith's representative, the actor's hospital admission was not due to any serious health crisis but rather for a routine examination. The cause of concern was a swelling observed on a nerve connecting Ajith's ear to his brain. However, the spokesperson emphasized that Ajith's condition is now stable and that he is on the path to recovery.

Medical experts weighed in on Ajith's condition, suggesting that frequent headphone use or exposure to noisy environments could contribute to such issues. They explained that diagnosing such conditions typically involves basic tests, sometimes supplemented with scans for a more accurate assessment. Fortunately, they assured me that with proper medical intervention, conditions like Ajith's are treatable. They also recommended regular check-ups for individuals working in loud environments as a preventive measure. Meanwhile, despite his health concerns, Ajith Kumar remains dedicated to his professional commitments.

Ajith Kumar upcoming film

He is actively engaged in shooting his upcoming film, 'Vidaa Muyarchi' in Azerbaijan. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and Arav. Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the Lyca Productions banner, the film's music is composed by the renowned musician Anirudh Ravichander.